With the number one seed in the Desert Southwest on the line, the battle between Bishop Gorman and Durango became a game of big plays on both sides of the ball as Trailblazers refused to concede before falling 57-34 at home.

Always a heavy favorite in local play, the Gaels came out big in the first quarter with Micah Bowens rushing for a score (9-yards) while connecting with Donovan Smith (50-yards) and Rome Odunze (49-yards) to come out of the first quarter up 21-0.

The second quarter opened with Durango putting together an impressive drive that would culminate with Tau Fotu scoring from 3-yards out but the Gaels would maintain momentum with Bowens finding Kyu Kelly on a 46-yard pass and Odunze on an 83-yard toss to enter halftime up 36-6 nearing the mercy rule. After senior night festivities at half time, the Trailblazer decided not to concede with a big third quarter on both sides of the ball as they created several big plays on defense to try to close the gap Kayden Renshaw opened the half with a 52-yard pass to Michael Jackson. He would follow with touchdown tosses to Jayden Nersinger from 20 and 78-yards as the Trailblazer produced a 20 point third quarter with an energetic showing.

With the Gaels adding a Amod Cianelli run, Durango finished the third quarter down 43-24.

With momentum rising for Durango, the Gaels turned to the power run game enter the fourth quarter that would stomp of the upset flame. Cianelli’s 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter would be followed by a Gael interception on the following drive to create a short field. That would allow another short run by Ikaika Ragsdale to give the Gaels a commanding 57-24 lead.

The Trailblazer effort remained strong as Renshaw would add another impressive drive where he would find Nersinger once again for a score with the Trailblazer producing an impressive 34-point scoring explosion but they couldn’t overcome the Gaels with the final 54-34.

Bowens finished the contest with 359-yard passing (411-total) with top pass catchers logging 168 (Odunze) and 110 (Smith) yards in the contest while Cianelli rushed for 120-yards.

Durango’s Renshaw totaled 303-yards (259-passing) with Nersinger producing 134-yards receiving as well as two sack on defense.