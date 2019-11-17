Boulder City emerged with a 21-16 tight playoff win in a battle with Del Sol producing back-to-back winning records for the first time in two decades. Underclass heavy Boulder City has several players to watch while Del Sol’s athletic seniors will be looking to find homes this off-season:

Top Five Standouts

73 tackles 3 sacks (38 rec 455 yards 2 tds) Davis is a highly productive linebacker that brings energy on the field showing the willingness to play to the whistle and impressive instincts. He does a great job flowing to the football with good lateral quickness and showing great form as a tackler. An impressive overall athlete, he is a player that can gain some looks this off-season with continued development of his body heading into senior year



83/140 59% 950 yards 8 tds (122 car 1169 yards 9.5 avg 14 tds) Emerging as the center of Del Sol’s offensive attack as the team’s quarterback this season, Wilks showcased leadership ability and toughness to make key plays on a weekly.A player with good speed and acceleration, he is a dangerous openfield threat that also doubled as a key defensive back. Primarily a pass receiver as a junior, he has the ability to make plays as a receiver and will be a player that had upside at any skill position. Wilks has an offer from University of Mary.



42 rec 448 yards 10.6 avg 5 tds A four year starter that has produced 2074-yards and 23-touchdowns during his career. Settling in as a wide receiver, Flowers has shown good route running ability, openfield skills after the catch and the ability to snatch the ball away from his body. Also holding an offer from University of Mary, he is a player that should have the opportunity to continue to show his upside on the field.



39 tackles 1 sack A well rounded player, DesJarlais is a good athlete on the line that shows the ability to play with lateral quickness and consistency at the line of scrimmage. Although lacking in physical development, he does shows the ability to play with toughness at the point of attack and maintain position as both a run and pass blocker on the edge. He will be another junior to watch as he continues to develop this off-season with great physical upside.



72 car 498 yards 6.9 avg 5 tds (3 rec 41 yards 1 td receiving) After playing his first three seasons at Chaparral, Fofanah finished off his high school career at Del Sol. Emerging as a sophomore starter, he has proven to be a tough player with impressive athletic ability and the ability to produce on the football field. A two way player, he projects more to the defensive side of the ball and will be a prospect to watch out for whether from the junior college level or at a four-year school.



Underclassmen

DL Rafael Echeverria Boulder City 6’1 210 (2021) 22 tackles Playing with good energy and effort off the edge, Echeverria had a good showing and will be another junior to keep an eye on for Boulder City.

CB Klyson Kaiwi Boulder City 5’11 150 (2021) 40 tackles 5 int A smooth player in the defensive backfield with good ball skills versus the pass, Kaiwi had an impressive junior season. He will be a key player for the Boulder City program that will also be a 2021 prospect to watch.

DB Antowain Gentry Del Sol 6’1 160 (2021) 3 int A long armed defender in the secondary with good aggression and quickness, Gentry should emerge as one of Del Sol’s key players as a senior.



Other Seniors to Watch

RB Devon Walker Boulder City 5’7 175 174 car 906 yards 7 tds offense (41 tackles 1 sack) A tough, high effort runner with a low center of gravity. Walker is a player that can garner D3 looks playing with great second effort with a nose for the end zone.

LB Bryan Juarez Del Sol 6’1 180 Juarez didn’t have a huge final high school game but he had a productive career for the Dragons. A physical player, he has upside as a junior college prospect that can rise as a strong recruit in a few years.

