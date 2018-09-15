From the press box you could see the single candle burning in the place where 18-year old Dalvin Brown was shot and killed earlier in the week. Beginning the game with a moment of silence in remembrance, the Canyon Springs Pioneers hosted the Foothill Falcons.

The Pioneers would ended their opening drive with a missed field goal as both teams would trade possession in the first quarter before a big sack by the Falcons pushed the Pioneers back to the two yard line. With their backs against the wall, quarterback Xavier Delong would launch a deep pass to Javieon Davison who would cover the distance as the 98-yarder gave the Pioneers the 0-6 lead near the end of the first quarter.



The Falcons returned to the field looking to take control. After exchanging possessions, they registered an efficient drive. Not allowing the Pioneers to maintain the lead long as Koy Riggin found Braeden Wilson from 15-yards out to take a Falcon 7-6 lead less than five minutes into the second quarter.

With both defensive units coming up with stops, the Pioneers Martin Blake found a way to reach the end zone on special teams. Returning a punt 65-yards to the end zone with 1:14 before the half, Canyon Springs took a 7-14 lead as they moved ahead once again.

Showing increased focus when down, the Falcons didn’t succumb to the clock to end the half. Marching down the field with time running out, a 44-yard field goal by Ollie Chori would close the first half with the Falcons down 10-14.

Opening the second half with the ball, the Falcons’ Wilson played big in the passing game with key receptions that would frustrate the Pioneers. Driving deep into the red zone, a physical run by Elijah Bryant would see the Falcons back in the lead at 17-14.

The following kickoff would allow Blake to make another explosive special team play as he returned the ball deep into Falcon territory. With a shot at retaking the lead, Delong would eye a big play to the end zone. What looked like it would be a score however, turned into a great interception by Jordan Blakely that eliminated the threat.

With both team seeing their quarterbacks miss snaps and playmakers slowed, neither team would threaten to score the rest of the contest. The Falcons would hold on to the edge walking away with a 17-14 victory on the road.

Foothill’s Riggin completed over 70% of his passes and Wilson logged 132-yards receiving moving the team to 4-0 on the season as they play one more non-league game versus Eldorado next weekend.

Delong emerged as the Pioneers starter at quarterback with 211-total yards. Now 1-2, they move on to face 3-1 Clayton Valley Charter (CA) before they open league play versus Desert Pines in two weeks.