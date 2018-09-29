At Las Vegas High School the Wildcats came out swinging and put up a good fight but couldn’t take down the Longhorns to open Mountain Northeast Division play.

The Wildcats opening drive finished with a 32-yard field goal by Brian Batres but from there the Legacy Longhorn controlled the contest.

In the first half, Evan Olaes would open the scoring for the Longhorn with a 67-yard toss to Aaron Holloway. An additional Holloway 87-yard punt return would give the Legacy a 14-3 halftime lead.

A second half Oleas draw from 7-yards out would give the Longhorns control before a 27-yard sprint by Jerry Martin to open the fourth quarter would put the game on ice up 27-3.

The Wildcats followed with their best drive of the game ending with a 3-yard run by quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins with 8:52 on the clock. The Longhorn would milk six minutes off the clock from there with the Wildcats unable to close the gap on the scoreboard falling 27-9.

The Longhorn balanced attack and tough defense ruled the day but the team finished with a missed field goal along with two touchdowns called back in the contest.

Scroggins keyed the Wildcats with 220-yards passing but missed connecting on several deep balls where his receivers were able to slip behind the defense.

With a tough battle for a playoff spot upcoming, the Wildcats move on to face Canyon Springs on Thursday Night Lights while Legacy will move on to travel to Eldorado next Friday.