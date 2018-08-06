A division loaded in talent, the newly formed Mountain will see major battles to reach the state playoffs this season. Five programs standout as the teams to beat entering the season but the division has the potential to rise develop into one of the most competitive in the state in the future.

Desert Pines



The two time 3A champion Jaguars return to the 4A this season with a well traveled roster of players that will be looking to continue the team’s success this season.

Returning starting quarterback Tyler Williamson didn’t have a breakout season as a junior but he is a talented player that can manage the ball game. Rising junior tight end Darnell Washington and New Mexico commit Tye Moore return as his leading pass catchers from last season. Facing deeper rosters, they will be looking to turn up the teams production through the air this season.

The talented running back duo of Jyden King and Michael Lofton have transferred leaving Minnesota bound blazer Cameron Wiley as the top ball carrier. Wiley missed all of last season and will have a lot riding on his shoulders. Devin McGee returns as an experienced backup buty the duo will be running behind a less proven front line.

Defensively, it hard to match the talent of Washington, Jordan Butler, Jonathan Pickett and Gabriel Lopez in the trenches. All are great athletes who can create big plays and produce individually. With linebacker Dejon Pratt and cornerback Corey Clark as the only returning starters in the back seven, the defensive line will be a major key to a quick start this season.

Overall, the Jaguars have been the talk of the off-season but the road to the title will be much tougher. It starts will seeking the top seed in the newly minted Northeast Division.





Legacy

Ignoring the outside noise, the team to beat on paper would be the Longhorns this season. Reemerging with an explosive and balanced offense, the Longhorns shouldn’t skip a beat this season.

Keying the offense will be the playmaking skills of do-it-all running back Amorey Foster and speedster Jerry Martin. Martin gives the team a workhorse that can fly while Foster lacks a big frame but can create with burst in the open field. They are both players that are capable of racking up numbers as a senior.

The Longhorns have one of the top offensive coaches in the region as head coach and should get the most out of the teams passing game. Both Jacob Petit and Evan Olaes are capable passers in the system. They will need to develop new pass catchers this season but the group will work behind a physical offensive line.

Foster return as the team’s top defender as well in the defensive backfield. Alic Miller and Greg Fields showed the potential to be standout defensive ends among a group with good depth. Jordan Goulet is a good building block at the linebacker position while the defensive backs will have room to grow up.





Canyon Springs

Back-to-back Northeast Champions, the Pioneers were a bad first quarter from playing for the Sunrise Title last season. A surge of talent should but the Pioneers in position rise to the top again this season.

Offensive tackle A.J. Davis and center Donovan Wolfe are the building blocks of a potentially great offensive line. They will be paving the way for explosive running back Jayvion Pugh out of the backfield. Shakureon Dukes and Darian Clinkscale provide explosive depth at the position.

Former Faith Lutheran quarterback Dylan Krueger will battle returnee Zaybeon Blackwell for the starting position with both being capable passer. They will benefit from a very explosive group of pass catchers including sprinter Isaiah Hayes, speedy junior Treyvion Rainey and Mojave transfer Xavier Delong.

Defensively, the trio of Anasam Fields, Keyvon Lakes and Green Valley transfer Nick Daniel should make the Pioneers linebacker unit the best in the league. Lakes and Daniel are two of the top defensive prospects in the state this recruiting cycle.

With the return of Uta Mann and the potential of Makeiel Hoover along the defensive line, the Pioneer have guys in place to be disruptive in the trenches while Delong and Dukes are very capable defensive backs.

As loaded as any team in the division, the Pioneers are a team to beat this football season and can stake claim to the top spot by the end of the season.





Las Vegas

The Wildcats aren’t back to being the superpower of old but they are annual challenger that will battle for playoff position.

Keying the offense will be the return of shifty runner Cody Summer. Summer is a great decision maker with the ball that has the ability to take advantage of small gaps which will be a plus behind a more average sized offensive line. Darin Akau returns as the leading receiver and will need to be reliable as junior Shaun Hansen gets ready to step in at quarterback.

Defensively, the Wildcats won’t out athlete teams among an impressive division but the traditionally play very sound. They team saw a lot of turnover but will look to linebacker Colby Splond and and lineman Jonathan Broadhead to anchor a rebuilt defensive unit this season.

Mojave

Less than a year removed from the best season in program history playing in the 3A title game, the Rattlers playmaker have scattered leaving a rebuilding process to get back to the top.

Noah Thompson should move into the role of primary running back. He is a good sized player with instincts that will need to be ready for a heavy workload. With athletes Isaiah Harper and David Warren being capable of making plays on the edge, the Rattlers have upside on the offensive side of the football.

Warren returns as the team’s top defender as an edge pass rusher that can play end or linebacker. The team has a number of strong athletes in K’maurian Philogene, Desean Smith, Harper and Thompson that can carry an effective unit.

The Rattlers will have a tough time battling for a top three seed but they are playoff challenger. They battle Las Vegas to close the regular season in a game that should have major playoff implications.





Eldorado

The Sun Devils move into a tougher division and will need to battle to stay out of the bottom this season.

Ball hawking safety Jalen Malone returns as the top player and should move into a bigger offensive role as a senior. He has the potential to be a weapon and is slated to compete at quarterback this season. The team gets a plus with tight end Guillermo Hernandez returning at tight end.

Defensively, Malone is one of the top safeties in the division who can be effective in the defensive backfield while Jacob Green is a junior to watch at linebacker. If the program can develop the mix of returnees and new bodies into an effective mix, they have the opportunity to make a few early upsets to get into the playoffs.