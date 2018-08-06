Mountain 4A: Look ahead and predictions
A division loaded in talent, the newly formed Mountain will see major battles to reach the state playoffs this season. Five programs standout as the teams to beat entering the season but the division has the potential to rise develop into one of the most competitive in the state in the future.
Top 30 Players to Watch
1 RB/DB Cameron Wiley Desert Pines 6’2 186
2 TE/DE Darnell Washington Desert Pines 6’5 230
3 LB Keyvon Lakes Canyon Springs 6’1 210
4 DT Jordan Butler Desert Pines 6’4 300
5 DE David Heckard Faith Lutheran 6’5 235
6 DL Jonathan Pickett Desert Pines 6’3 240
7 LB J.J. Tuinei Arbor View 6’1 210
8 LB Nick Daniel Canyon Springs 6’0 225
9 QB Sagan Gronauer Faith Lutheran 6’1 195
10 DB Niles Scafeti Arbor View 5’11 186
11 DB Karsonne Winters Palo Verde 6'3 190
12OL A.J. Davis Canyon Springs 6’3 300
13 DE Gabriel Lopez Desert Pines 6’3 220
14 CB Greg Oliver Faith Lutheran 5’10 160
15 LB Dejon Pratt Desert Pines 6’3 230
16 LB Billy Davis Arbor View 6’0 200
17 LB Hunter Kaupiko Faith Lutheran 6’1 215
18 RB/CB Amorey Foster Legacy 5’7 160
19 LB/DE David Warren Mojave 6’1 200
20 WR Peyton Thornton Faith Lutheran 6’3 200
21 S Taimani McKenzie Faith Lutheran 6’0 190
22 RB Jayvion Pugh Canyon Springs 5’9 180
23 DB/WR Xavier Delong Canyon Springs 5’11 180
24 RB Jerry Martin Legacy 5’10 175
25 S Jalen Malone Eldorado 6’0 180
26 OL Donovan Wolfe Canyon Springs 6’3 300
27 S Keegan Touchstone Faith Lutheran 6’0 180
28 LB Atoa Pili-Eskeets Centennial 6’1 215
29 LB Nate Meredith Faith Lutheran 6’2 225
30 RB Kyle Graham Arbor View 5’8 170
Southern 4A Mountain Northeast Look Ahead
Desert Pines
The two time 3A champion Jaguars return to the 4A this season with a well traveled roster of players that will be looking to continue the team’s success this season.
Returning starting quarterback Tyler Williamson didn’t have a breakout season as a junior but he is a talented player that can manage the ball game. Rising junior tight end Darnell Washington and New Mexico commit Tye Moore return as his leading pass catchers from last season. Facing deeper rosters, they will be looking to turn up the teams production through the air this season.
The talented running back duo of Jyden King and Michael Lofton have transferred leaving Minnesota bound blazer Cameron Wiley as the top ball carrier. Wiley missed all of last season and will have a lot riding on his shoulders. Devin McGee returns as an experienced backup buty the duo will be running behind a less proven front line.
Defensively, it hard to match the talent of Washington, Jordan Butler, Jonathan Pickett and Gabriel Lopez in the trenches. All are great athletes who can create big plays and produce individually. With linebacker Dejon Pratt and cornerback Corey Clark as the only returning starters in the back seven, the defensive line will be a major key to a quick start this season.
Overall, the Jaguars have been the talk of the off-season but the road to the title will be much tougher. It starts will seeking the top seed in the newly minted Northeast Division.
Legacy
Ignoring the outside noise, the team to beat on paper would be the Longhorns this season. Reemerging with an explosive and balanced offense, the Longhorns shouldn’t skip a beat this season.
Keying the offense will be the playmaking skills of do-it-all running back Amorey Foster and speedster Jerry Martin. Martin gives the team a workhorse that can fly while Foster lacks a big frame but can create with burst in the open field. They are both players that are capable of racking up numbers as a senior.
The Longhorns have one of the top offensive coaches in the region as head coach and should get the most out of the teams passing game. Both Jacob Petit and Evan Olaes are capable passers in the system. They will need to develop new pass catchers this season but the group will work behind a physical offensive line.
Foster return as the team’s top defender as well in the defensive backfield. Alic Miller and Greg Fields showed the potential to be standout defensive ends among a group with good depth. Jordan Goulet is a good building block at the linebacker position while the defensive backs will have room to grow up.
Canyon Springs
Back-to-back Northeast Champions, the Pioneers were a bad first quarter from playing for the Sunrise Title last season. A surge of talent should but the Pioneers in position rise to the top again this season.
Offensive tackle A.J. Davis and center Donovan Wolfe are the building blocks of a potentially great offensive line. They will be paving the way for explosive running back Jayvion Pugh out of the backfield. Shakureon Dukes and Darian Clinkscale provide explosive depth at the position.
Former Faith Lutheran quarterback Dylan Krueger will battle returnee Zaybeon Blackwell for the starting position with both being capable passer. They will benefit from a very explosive group of pass catchers including sprinter Isaiah Hayes, speedy junior Treyvion Rainey and Mojave transfer Xavier Delong.
Defensively, the trio of Anasam Fields, Keyvon Lakes and Green Valley transfer Nick Daniel should make the Pioneers linebacker unit the best in the league. Lakes and Daniel are two of the top defensive prospects in the state this recruiting cycle.
With the return of Uta Mann and the potential of Makeiel Hoover along the defensive line, the Pioneer have guys in place to be disruptive in the trenches while Delong and Dukes are very capable defensive backs.
As loaded as any team in the division, the Pioneers are a team to beat this football season and can stake claim to the top spot by the end of the season.
Las Vegas
The Wildcats aren’t back to being the superpower of old but they are annual challenger that will battle for playoff position.
Keying the offense will be the return of shifty runner Cody Summer. Summer is a great decision maker with the ball that has the ability to take advantage of small gaps which will be a plus behind a more average sized offensive line. Darin Akau returns as the leading receiver and will need to be reliable as junior Shaun Hansen gets ready to step in at quarterback.
Defensively, the Wildcats won’t out athlete teams among an impressive division but the traditionally play very sound. They team saw a lot of turnover but will look to linebacker Colby Splond and and lineman Jonathan Broadhead to anchor a rebuilt defensive unit this season.
Mojave
Less than a year removed from the best season in program history playing in the 3A title game, the Rattlers playmaker have scattered leaving a rebuilding process to get back to the top.
Noah Thompson should move into the role of primary running back. He is a good sized player with instincts that will need to be ready for a heavy workload. With athletes Isaiah Harper and David Warren being capable of making plays on the edge, the Rattlers have upside on the offensive side of the football.
Warren returns as the team’s top defender as an edge pass rusher that can play end or linebacker. The team has a number of strong athletes in K’maurian Philogene, Desean Smith, Harper and Thompson that can carry an effective unit.
The Rattlers will have a tough time battling for a top three seed but they are playoff challenger. They battle Las Vegas to close the regular season in a game that should have major playoff implications.
Eldorado
The Sun Devils move into a tougher division and will need to battle to stay out of the bottom this season.
Ball hawking safety Jalen Malone returns as the top player and should move into a bigger offensive role as a senior. He has the potential to be a weapon and is slated to compete at quarterback this season. The team gets a plus with tight end Guillermo Hernandez returning at tight end.
Defensively, Malone is one of the top safeties in the division who can be effective in the defensive backfield while Jacob Green is a junior to watch at linebacker. If the program can develop the mix of returnees and new bodies into an effective mix, they have the opportunity to make a few early upsets to get into the playoffs.
Southern 4A Mountain Northwest Look Ahead
Faith Lutheran
The Crusaders get the preseason edge to take the Northwest returning a very impressive passing attack this season that can be hard to slow down.
The return of quarterback Sagan Gronauer ensures the team will once again have the ability to spread the field and create big plays. Peyton Thornton and Briggs Garrison as the teams top returning receivers. The program has plenty of athletic depth to cause matchup problems across the board offensively including at the running back position. Operating behind a solid offensive line, the Crusaders will have no problem racking up points.
The most impressive unit this season may be the defense this season. Keegan Touchstone, Taimani McKenzie and Greg Oliver form the core of a great defensive backfield that have the ability to play the run. With Hunter Kaupiko and Nate Meredith at linebacker, this is a unit that should be great at pursuing the football. The team will be looking to see a large sack total from David Heckard at defensive end while Zeke Noma'aea is an anchor in the center of the defensive line.
The Crusader won’t cake wake to a big finish and will need to come to battle but they look ready to make a run for the title game this season.
Arbor View
Since 2009, the Aggies have been a force running off several Northwest Division Title and are happy to lose the challenge of defeating Gorman to reach the state playoffs. A built for the ground up program, they will look to emerge at the top of the Northwest heap once again.
An option based football team, the program will be looking for the talents of Kyle Graham to be the centerpiece of the offense at the running back position this season. Tough, physical and speedy; Graham has the ability to pick up yards in chunks and will be looking for Justin Hausner to rise up as a compliment to him out of the backfield.
Logan Bollinger returns as a strong passer that should be effective managing the offense with the ability to turn heads with his arm talent.
Defensively, J.J. Tuinei and Billy Davis return as an outstanding linebacker duo. Operating behind junior defensive tackle Tai Tuinei, the center of the defense should be very stingy this football season. Cornerback Niles Scafeti is a major returner in the secondary but the team will be looking for the program’s high amount of depth to move new players in position to shine.
Definitely one of the state’s elite football programs, the Aggies will be tough to knock off all season long and are very capable of going undefeated in the Northwest this season.
Shadow Ridge
The Mustangs barely missed the playoffs last season but will be looking to take advantage of the division shuffling to be a major contender this season.
Built behind the toughness of quarterback Kody Presser, the offense has a major threat on the ground to build around and he should take a few steps forward as a passer as well. With Brock Weisheim and Christian Owens returning as experienced ball carriers, the Mustang offense should be strong powering the ball on the ground. The team will look to get great production in the trenches from linemen Devin Kesi and Ahmad Morris.
Defensively, Kesi and Morris will also play a key role at defensive tackle as well. Flanked by experienced ends in Kaipo Palakiko and Isaiah Tucker, the front four should be a disruptive unit this season. Linebackers Xavier Gomez and Stephen Zane will be key to the defensive back seven where the team will be looking for new stars to emerge.
Palo Verde
The Panthers are annual playoff-contenders but face a major rebuild this season.
Offensively the team will be looking to max out the abilities of Isaiah Scott and Mike Torres to mount a move the chains ground game. Featuring a great group of big men to build around in the trenches, the Panthers should be effective moving teams off the football.
Safety Karsonne Winters returns as an outstanding player in the secondary but he will be surrounded by a lot of fresh faces on the football field. Lineman Hunter Chynoweth will be among player needing to step into bigger rolls to get the team rolling this year.
The one thing the Panthers have had great success with is developing over the course of a season and they should be ready for the challenge once again. They are not a team that looks ready to dominate out the box but they are a definite playoff contender.
Centennial
The Bulldogs struggled last season but will be looking to reemerge as contenders this season.
Offensively, they return leading rusher Jordan Smith at running back and sophomore to watch Gunnar Greenwald with athlete Leland Wallace at receiver. If the team can get effective quarterback play this season, they have the building blocks in place to be very effective.
Despite good overall talent, the Bulldogs couldn’t quite build a great defensive unit but they are looking to change that this season. Leading returning tackler Atoa Pili-Eskeets is a big linebacker in the middle that can set the tone on defense. He should get help from junior defensive tackle Thomas Lane along with the defensive back duo of Kamden Garrett and Davone Walden to get the defensive unit back on track.
Underachieving two seasons in a row, the Bulldogs will look to turn the corner with a deep roster to get back into the playoffs.
Cimarron
The Spartans remain in a division spotted with familiar foes and will be looking to battle on the field once again with steady leadership at the top.
The returning offensive star this season is running back Jordan Norwood after a productive sophomore season on the field. Capable of being a 1000-yard back, Norwood is a capable go-to player. The team features an impressive talent in receiver Marcus Poole but will need to see their new sophomore passer show efficiency to see the offense reach its full potential.
Junior defensive tackle Niko Alip and defensive back Jose Carrasco return to lead the defense this season. The team will be looking to get more production out of a host of athletes this season that have the ability to help the team return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Bonanza
The Bengals annually have weapons on offense but often have lacked the bodies in the trenches. This season will feature a bit more depth among the big bodies that the thats hopes allows them to challenge for a playoff spot.
Offensively, running back Justin Bacon along with receiver Shemarion Bellgrade and athlete John Frazier form a good core of playmakers. An experienced group, they should allow the team to produce a much more consistent offensive attack this season.
Bacon also returns as the program’s top defender where defensive tackle Jeramie Payne and defensive back Frazier will be expected to play major roles. With the added big bodies, the Bengals will be looking to mount a more effective defense that can carry they into playoff contention this season.