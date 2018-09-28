STG: Cheyenne dominates with several standouts vs Valley
In a game dominated by the Cheyenne Desert Shields, several players stood out as plays to watch. A historical Nevada power, the Shields shows great potential in the run for the 3A state championship holding a 5-1 record:
Top 5 'Scouting the Game" Prospects Standouts
49 car 468 yards 9.5 avg 8 tds
Just a sophomore, Madison was a wrecking ball in the contest showing power and speed as he ran through tacklers in the contest. He does a great job playing behind his pads and has smooth quickness along with good vision as a runner.
Madison has to continue to develop and mature but he has the ability to develop into an elite caliber player.
Federson is a raw player physically but produced a dominate game from the safety position tracking the ball and making big plays. He brings a great motor and showcases great energy on the field. With good speed, he is an athlete and shows good ball skills in the secondary along with the willingness to be physical as a tackler.
The lack of physical development will keep him off of some list but Federson is a player with upside that brings plenty of football skills. He will need a redshirt year but he has the ability to become a highly productive player in college.
26/65 40% 477 yards 7 tds 0 int (115 yards 1 td)
A three year starter at quarterback, Rose is a great competitor on the football field that is willing to shoulder the load. A great athlete, he has the ability to make plays with his legs and has been a standout defender on the field. With a good arm, he has skill as a passer but projects as a receiver of defensive back in the future but also has room for more physical development.
13 rec 243 yards 18.6 avg 4 tds
A rising star, Brown is a smooth pass catcher with impressive hands and good length. He has great feet and the speed to get over the top of defenders with great acceleration on the edge.
A two year starter, Brown needs to continue to focus on the weight room but could be a top 10-15 prospect in Nevada next recruiting cycle.
A pure offensive guard, Rose is a well proportioned big man with lower body power and good strength. He has the ability to maul opponents at times with good skills as a pass blocker and shows the ability to play with leverage. He is another player that has room for continued physical development with good upside in college.
Other Standouts to Watch
Cheyenne Desert Shields
OL Blake Moreno Cheyenne 6’3 255
The team most athletic lineman, Moreno showed good straight line speed and effort but lacks refinement as a blocker. He has the physical skills to develop into a quality player.
NG Lonny Rose Cheyenne 6’5 340 (Jr)
Rose is a massive big man that was a wall in the center of the Shields line. He needs to develop his body and drop some weight to add more speed and quickness but will be a junior to watch.
DE Dominick Patterson Cheyenne 6’3 215
Patterson had a strong showing off the edge with good speed and quickness. He is a player to watch with a good frame.
Ath Devonte Armstrong Cheyenne 6’0 160 (Jr)
The teams next quarterback, Armstrong proved to be very active in the secondary with good physicality and impressive speed, He is a player that has the ability to develop on either side of the ball as a impressive athlete in the 2020 Class.
Valley Vikings
Ath Bryce Jones Valley 5’8 165
71 car 374 yards 6 tds/16 rec 218 yards 2 tds (10 tackles 1 int)
The Viking top offensive threat, Jones starter the game with a big kick return and broke lose for a long touchdown off the screen. He lacks top speed but plays with quickness and has great all-around offensive skill.
DE Jon Baloyot Valley 6’2 235 (Jr)
38 tackles 1 sack
Although he didn’t make a big impact, Baloyot showed good athleticism and power off the edge. He has the ability to be an impact player as a senior and will be a player to watch.