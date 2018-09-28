In a game dominated by the Cheyenne Desert Shields, several players stood out as plays to watch. A historical Nevada power, the Shields shows great potential in the run for the 3A state championship holding a 5-1 record:

Top 5 'Scouting the Game" Prospects Standouts

49 car 468 yards 9.5 avg 8 tds Game Highlights Just a sophomore, Madison was a wrecking ball in the contest showing power and speed as he ran through tacklers in the contest. He does a great job playing behind his pads and has smooth quickness along with good vision as a runner. Madison has to continue to develop and mature but he has the ability to develop into an elite caliber player.

Game Highlights Federson is a raw player physically but produced a dominate game from the safety position tracking the ball and making big plays. He brings a great motor and showcases great energy on the field. With good speed, he is an athlete and shows good ball skills in the secondary along with the willingness to be physical as a tackler. The lack of physical development will keep him off of some list but Federson is a player with upside that brings plenty of football skills. He will need a redshirt year but he has the ability to become a highly productive player in college.

26/65 40% 477 yards 7 tds 0 int (115 yards 1 td) Game Highlights A three year starter at quarterback, Rose is a great competitor on the football field that is willing to shoulder the load. A great athlete, he has the ability to make plays with his legs and has been a standout defender on the field. With a good arm, he has skill as a passer but projects as a receiver of defensive back in the future but also has room for more physical development.

13 rec 243 yards 18.6 avg 4 tds Game Highlights A rising star, Brown is a smooth pass catcher with impressive hands and good length. He has great feet and the speed to get over the top of defenders with great acceleration on the edge. A two year starter, Brown needs to continue to focus on the weight room but could be a top 10-15 prospect in Nevada next recruiting cycle.

Game Highlights A pure offensive guard, Rose is a well proportioned big man with lower body power and good strength. He has the ability to maul opponents at times with good skills as a pass blocker and shows the ability to play with leverage. He is another player that has room for continued physical development with good upside in college.

