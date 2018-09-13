With both teams a third of the way through the regular season, neither has hit their stride as of yet but both feature a talented cast. With four games under their belt, Democracy Prep (at Agassi Campus) hasn’t been physically overwhelmed with the step up to 3A competition this season after years of playing in the 2A since the high school was established 10 years ago. The program has produced one NFL player and three players that have played at four year colleges. Three games into the season, Sunrise Mountain has just 8 years of football and have established themselves as highly competitive. The program is in a limited resource region of town and hasn’t produced its first four year football signee but they have the prospect talent to break the mold. Here is a look at the standout from the competitive first battle ever between the schools:

Top 5 'Scouting the Game" Prospects Standouts

26/49 53% 401 yards 3 tds 2 int (55 car 243 yards) Game Highlights A do-it-all athlete, Hayes is a highly competitive player that performs anywhere on the field showing the ability to rise to the occasion. He lacks a highly developed frame but brings the tools to be an impact player. As a quarterback, he has great toughness on the field and leadership ability. He doesn’t have an elite arm but shows zip in the short to intermediate area with the ability to make plays downfield. A dangerous runner who can create in the openfield, he brings plenty of intangibles. As a receiver, he hauled in 47 balls as a sophomore with 619 yards and 5 scores. He is a sure handed pass catcher with red zone upside as a great leaper. With a great catch radius and body control, he has the physical skills to be a primary pass catcher. Defensively, he is a long safety with range and awareness. He is a great openfield tackler that can be physical on contact with great hands that makes him dangerous with the ball in the air. Even as a spot duty safety in high school, he produces a high percentage of big plays when ask to take the field. Playing for a generally new high school program, Hayes is an under the radar player that can have a huge college career. His physical upside leaves a ton of untapped ability. After a few seasons in the weight and getting acclimated to college football, he can should be able to shine wherever he is needed.

14 tackles 8 tfl

Game Highlights Highly disruptive off the edge, Neal has an explosive first step showing the ability to get pressure on the quarterback and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. A good athlete, he can make plays in pursuit and shows the ability to track the ball on the edge. He is a player that has long arms and does a good job shedding blocks. He is a player that also brings plenty of physical upside to go along with a large tool box.

7 rec 150 yards 21.4 avg 1 td (3 interceptions defense) Game Highlights A skilled pass catcher with great feet, Jones has great body control and hands as a pass catcher. He has the ability to make plays in traffic and does a good job getting upfield after the catch. Smart with a good frame, he is a player that can develop as a high volume pass catcher on the next level and also standout as a corner as well.

7 rec 111 yards 15.8 avg 0 tds (7 car 22 yards 1 td) Game Highlights A great looking junior, Alexander is an aggressive tackler in the secondary that does a great job of reading and reacting to the football. He showed great hands logging two interceptions in the contest and bringing physicality in the secondary. Offensively, he is used as a runner and pass catcher showing the ability to plays through contact and make plays in the openfield. Among juniors, Alexander will have a full off-season next year to showcase his skill either in track, 7-on-7 or the camp circuits.

16 rec 259 yards 16.1 avg 3 tds (19 car 77 yards 0 tds) Game Highlights Another standout junior, Rhoads is a playmaker on the edge that can create in space as a receiver or return man. He brings impressive acceleration and displays good speed that allows him to him to the end zone.With good hands and awareness, he is a highly productive player. Defensively, he is an arm tackler that could stand more consistency but he shines as an impressive pass defender.

