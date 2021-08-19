2022 Nevada Prep Report 5A & 4A: Football Preview

After a long extended break with student spending much of the last 18 months attending school online in Nevada, every prep football is set to take the field once again. Nearly Every player that will suit up on Friday hasn't played in an official game since they were sophomores, freshman & many were in the youth football leagues. With every team adjusting to Covid-protocols this year, her is a look ahead to the season:

Desert Pines QB Rjay Tagatease

Bishop Manogue tackle Sioape Vitikani

Preseason All-5A North Offense QB Armaan Bajwa Reed RB Ashton Hayes McQueen RB Jeremiah Johnson Spanish Springs RB Chris Williams Reed WR Marshaun Brown Bishop Monogue WR DeCarlo Quintana Carson WR Drew Vargas Damonte Ranch TE Trace Patterson Spanish Springs OL Sioape Vitikani Bishop Manogue OL Carson Darby Reno OL Jase Macauley Reed OL Jayvn Pouono Bishop Manogue OL Hunter Ulmer Douglas

Defense DL Jeremiah Johnson Spanish Springs DL Aiden Hall Spanish Springs DL Marrio Williams Bishop Manogue DL Chris Smalley Douglas LB Jeremiah McBride Bishop Manogue LB Robby Snelling McQueen LB Gabe Foster Douglas LB Malcolm McClure Bishop Manogue DB Logan Allan McQueen DB Malachi Thomas Spanish Springs DB Joey Scolari Bishop Manogue DB Elijah Acklin Reed

5A North League Predicted order of finish: Spanish Springs, Bishop Manogue, Reed, Damonte Ranch, McQueen, Douglas, Galena, Reno, Carson The top six teams in the Northern 5A will be in a battle royale for the top playoff seeds with every team capable of rising to the top. Spanish Springs & Bishop Manogue project to the top with some impressive returning players that can be impact players on Friday night but both will be inserting inexperienced quarterbacks to lead the offense. Spanish Springs athlete Jeremiah Johnson & Manogue’s Marshaun Brown will be looking to emerge as feature players this season. Reed returns a highly productive passer in Armaan Bajwa, he has enough weapons on offense to move the Raider into position to take the top seed. Damonte Ranch has an explosive offense that has been plug and play. They lack names in the preseason but they’ve shown they should be counted out of contention. McQueen features the best running back in the explosive Ashton Hayes, and also features the top defender in Robby Snelling. That type of talent makes them a team to watchout for. Douglas returns a smothering defense featuring two-way impact player Chris Smalley. They have the ability to pound opponents in the trenches. Galena, Reno and Carson are also very solid programs with good size and toughness. With eight teams scheduled to make the playoffs. The Northern teams can expect a battle every week



Desert Oasis QB Tyler Stott