2022 Nevada Prep Report 5A & 4A: Football Preview

After a long extended break with student spending much of the last 18 months attending school online in Nevada, every prep football is set to take the field once again. Nearly Every player that will suit up on Friday hasn't played in an official game since they were sophomores, freshman & many were in the youth football leagues.

With every team adjusting to Covid-protocols this year, her is a look ahead to the season:

Desert Pines QB Rjay Tagatease
Preseason All-5A South

Offense

QB Rjay Tagatease Desert Pines

QB Jayden Maiava Liberty

RB Jovante Barnes Desert Pines

RB Cam Barfield Bishop Gorman

RB Nehemiah Brooks Faith Lutheran

WR Germie Bernard Liberty

WR Zachariah Branch Bishop Gorman

WR Jett Solomon Desert Pines

TE Jeremiah-Joseph Bwire Bishop Gorman

OL Jake Taylor Bishop Gorman

OL Cooper Teague Arbor View

OG Camden Capus Bishop Gorman

OL Rodney Leaks Desert Pines

OL Dixon Ryan Faith Lutheran


Defense

DL Jonah Leaea Bishop Gorman

DL Anthony Jones Liberty

DL Sir Mells Liberty

DL Ryan Henderson Canyon Springs

LB Ezekiel Lakes Canyon Springs

LB Cyrus Moss Bishop Gorman

LB Benjamin Hudson Bishop Gorman

LB Jordan Pollard Faith Lutheran

DB Fabian Ross Bishop Gorman

DB Justyn Rhett Bishop Gorman

DB Zion Branch Bishop Gorman

DB Saco Alofipo Liberty


5A Desert League

Predicted order of finish:

Bishop Gorman, Canyon Springs, Arbor View, Foothill, Palo Verde, Legacy

The Gaels will be tough to beat with a loaded group of offensive playmakers and a deep back seven on defense.

Canyon Springs will be looking for efficiency on offense but sport a potentially relentless group of defenders.

The always talented Aggies feature a legitimate passing attack this year but the defense will need to adjust to speeding more time on the field.

Foothill, Palo Verde and Legacy will likely vie for the final playoff slot. The Panther and Falcons rarely miss the playoffs but the Falcons get an edge with the return of talented running Kendrick Thomas in the offensive backfield.


5A Mountain League

Predicted order of finish:

Desert Pines, Liberty, Faith Lutheran, Green Valley, Centennial

Liberty and Desert Pines are practically even on paper with both teams featuring elite passer along with talented defenders but the return of Jovantae Barnes gives the slight edge to Desert Pines as the League favorite.

Faith Lutheran has former UNLV and Indiana State Head Coach Mike Sanford leading a speedy roster. His coaching experience could give the Crusaders an edge on the field this season.

Centennial played for the title in the last full season behind Jordan Smith but this year they lack a known feature player on offense giving the depth heavy Gators the edge in the rankings.


Bishop Manogue tackle Sioape Vitikani
Preseason All-5A North

Offense

QB Armaan Bajwa Reed

RB Ashton Hayes McQueen

RB Jeremiah Johnson Spanish Springs

RB Chris Williams Reed

WR Marshaun Brown Bishop Monogue

WR DeCarlo Quintana Carson

WR Drew Vargas Damonte Ranch

TE Trace Patterson Spanish Springs

OL Sioape Vitikani Bishop Manogue

OL Carson Darby Reno

OL Jase Macauley Reed

OL Jayvn Pouono Bishop Manogue

OL Hunter Ulmer Douglas


Defense

DL Jeremiah Johnson Spanish Springs

DL Aiden Hall Spanish Springs

DL Marrio Williams Bishop Manogue

DL Chris Smalley Douglas

LB Jeremiah McBride Bishop Manogue

LB Robby Snelling McQueen

LB Gabe Foster Douglas

LB Malcolm McClure Bishop Manogue

DB Logan Allan McQueen

DB Malachi Thomas Spanish Springs

DB Joey Scolari Bishop Manogue

DB Elijah Acklin Reed


5A North League

Predicted order of finish:

Spanish Springs, Bishop Manogue, Reed, Damonte Ranch, McQueen, Douglas, Galena, Reno, Carson

The top six teams in the Northern 5A will be in a battle royale for the top playoff seeds with every team capable of rising to the top.

Spanish Springs & Bishop Manogue project to the top with some impressive returning players that can be impact players on Friday night but both will be inserting inexperienced quarterbacks to lead the offense. Spanish Springs athlete Jeremiah Johnson & Manogue’s Marshaun Brown will be looking to emerge as feature players this season.

Reed returns a highly productive passer in Armaan Bajwa, he has enough weapons on offense to move the Raider into position to take the top seed.

Damonte Ranch has an explosive offense that has been plug and play. They lack names in the preseason but they’ve shown they should be counted out of contention.

McQueen features the best running back in the explosive Ashton Hayes, and also features the top defender in Robby Snelling. That type of talent makes them a team to watchout for.

Douglas returns a smothering defense featuring two-way impact player Chris Smalley. They have the ability to pound opponents in the trenches.

Galena, Reno and Carson are also very solid programs with good size and toughness. With eight teams scheduled to make the playoffs. The Northern teams can expect a battle every week


Desert Oasis QB Tyler Stott
Preseason All-4A

Offense

QB Tyler Stott Desert Oasis

RB JaQuieze Holland Shadow Ridge

RB Chris Avila Coronado

RB John Ogounke Silverado

WR Isaiah Bottley Coronado

WR Jaxon Young Durango

WR Malachi Greene Sierra Vista

TE Donte Hookfin Mojave

OL Kelze Howard Spring Valley

OL Scottie Faiivae Silverado

OL Tariu Alailefaleula Silverado

OL Jayshaun Coleman Basic

OL Damonte White Shadow Ridge


Defense

DL Kelze Howard Spring Valley

DL Ike Nnakenyi Coronado

DL Jaden Morrow Desert Oasis

DL Jayshaun Coleman Basic

LB Chris Federico Silverado

LB Devon Woods Shadow Ridge

LB Rob Flanagan Las Vegas

LB Reyes Reynaga Clark

DB Jaxon Young Durango

DB Jalen Humphrey Spring Valley

DB Travion Dyson Sierra Vista

DB D’on Williams Clark


4A Desert League

Predicted order of finish:

Desert Oasis, Silverado, Cimarron, Cheyenne, Chaparral, Sunrise Mountain

With quarterback Tyler Stott & defensive lineman Jaden Morrow, the Rattlers have a big offensive edge and a defense that can attack the football

Silverado returns a physically imposing team that has the ability to pound opponent as well as make plays through the air.

Cimarron, Cheyenne and Chaparral we’re contenders the last time teams laced up which should make for a battle as teams seek playoff seeding.

Sunrise Mountain usually fields a pretty strong football team and will be a team to watch.


4A Mountain League

Predicted order of finish:

Las Vegas, Durango, Basic, Clark, Del Sol

The Wildcats, Trailblazers & Wolves are all teams that will like to take the air. Each program will be dependent on inexperienced quarterbacks to carry them to the top seed in the playoffs. The return of impact linebacker Rob Flanagan for the Wildcats and potential feature player Jaxon Young at Durango should give both teams an early edge.

The Clark Chargers may not have the offensive firepower but they has a strong team that can play to the buzzer.

Del Sol will have a tough time breaking into the playoff hunt but will look to challenge.


4A Sky League

Predicted order of finish:

Shadow Ridge, Coronado, Spring Valley, Mojave, Sierra Vista, Bonanza

The Mustangs youth program should have the team ready to contend as a physically imposing team with plenty of overall speed. With good overall experience & the player to control the clock, the Mustangs will be a tough team to battle.

Coronado returns a depth heavy team with a great defensive line and experienced weapons. They are a major title contender that should have a strong home field advantage and the most complete well rounded offense in the Sky League.

The remaining programs will be lumped in a battle for the remaining playoffs spots with all benefiting from the fresh start. Each program has talented feature players on the roster that can make a difference on game day.


