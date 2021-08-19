2022 Nevada Prep Report 5A & 4A: Football Preview
After a long extended break with student spending much of the last 18 months attending school online in Nevada, every prep football is set to take the field once again. Nearly Every player that will suit up on Friday hasn't played in an official game since they were sophomores, freshman & many were in the youth football leagues.
With every team adjusting to Covid-protocols this year, her is a look ahead to the season:
Preseason All-5A South
Offense
QB Rjay Tagatease Desert Pines
QB Jayden Maiava Liberty
RB Jovante Barnes Desert Pines
RB Cam Barfield Bishop Gorman
RB Nehemiah Brooks Faith Lutheran
WR Germie Bernard Liberty
WR Zachariah Branch Bishop Gorman
WR Jett Solomon Desert Pines
TE Jeremiah-Joseph Bwire Bishop Gorman
OL Jake Taylor Bishop Gorman
OL Cooper Teague Arbor View
OG Camden Capus Bishop Gorman
OL Rodney Leaks Desert Pines
OL Dixon Ryan Faith Lutheran
Defense
DL Jonah Leaea Bishop Gorman
DL Anthony Jones Liberty
DL Sir Mells Liberty
DL Ryan Henderson Canyon Springs
LB Ezekiel Lakes Canyon Springs
LB Cyrus Moss Bishop Gorman
LB Benjamin Hudson Bishop Gorman
LB Jordan Pollard Faith Lutheran
DB Fabian Ross Bishop Gorman
DB Justyn Rhett Bishop Gorman
DB Zion Branch Bishop Gorman
DB Saco Alofipo Liberty
5A Desert League
Predicted order of finish:
Bishop Gorman, Canyon Springs, Arbor View, Foothill, Palo Verde, Legacy
The Gaels will be tough to beat with a loaded group of offensive playmakers and a deep back seven on defense.
Canyon Springs will be looking for efficiency on offense but sport a potentially relentless group of defenders.
The always talented Aggies feature a legitimate passing attack this year but the defense will need to adjust to speeding more time on the field.
Foothill, Palo Verde and Legacy will likely vie for the final playoff slot. The Panther and Falcons rarely miss the playoffs but the Falcons get an edge with the return of talented running Kendrick Thomas in the offensive backfield.
5A Mountain League
Predicted order of finish:
Desert Pines, Liberty, Faith Lutheran, Green Valley, Centennial
Liberty and Desert Pines are practically even on paper with both teams featuring elite passer along with talented defenders but the return of Jovantae Barnes gives the slight edge to Desert Pines as the League favorite.
Faith Lutheran has former UNLV and Indiana State Head Coach Mike Sanford leading a speedy roster. His coaching experience could give the Crusaders an edge on the field this season.
Centennial played for the title in the last full season behind Jordan Smith but this year they lack a known feature player on offense giving the depth heavy Gators the edge in the rankings.
Preseason All-5A North
Offense
QB Armaan Bajwa Reed
RB Ashton Hayes McQueen
RB Jeremiah Johnson Spanish Springs
RB Chris Williams Reed
WR Marshaun Brown Bishop Monogue
WR DeCarlo Quintana Carson
WR Drew Vargas Damonte Ranch
TE Trace Patterson Spanish Springs
OL Sioape Vitikani Bishop Manogue
OL Carson Darby Reno
OL Jase Macauley Reed
OL Jayvn Pouono Bishop Manogue
OL Hunter Ulmer Douglas
Defense
DL Jeremiah Johnson Spanish Springs
DL Aiden Hall Spanish Springs
DL Marrio Williams Bishop Manogue
DL Chris Smalley Douglas
LB Jeremiah McBride Bishop Manogue
LB Robby Snelling McQueen
LB Gabe Foster Douglas
LB Malcolm McClure Bishop Manogue
DB Logan Allan McQueen
DB Malachi Thomas Spanish Springs
DB Joey Scolari Bishop Manogue
DB Elijah Acklin Reed
5A North League
Predicted order of finish:
Spanish Springs, Bishop Manogue, Reed, Damonte Ranch, McQueen, Douglas, Galena, Reno, Carson
The top six teams in the Northern 5A will be in a battle royale for the top playoff seeds with every team capable of rising to the top.
Spanish Springs & Bishop Manogue project to the top with some impressive returning players that can be impact players on Friday night but both will be inserting inexperienced quarterbacks to lead the offense. Spanish Springs athlete Jeremiah Johnson & Manogue’s Marshaun Brown will be looking to emerge as feature players this season.
Reed returns a highly productive passer in Armaan Bajwa, he has enough weapons on offense to move the Raider into position to take the top seed.
Damonte Ranch has an explosive offense that has been plug and play. They lack names in the preseason but they’ve shown they should be counted out of contention.
McQueen features the best running back in the explosive Ashton Hayes, and also features the top defender in Robby Snelling. That type of talent makes them a team to watchout for.
Douglas returns a smothering defense featuring two-way impact player Chris Smalley. They have the ability to pound opponents in the trenches.
Galena, Reno and Carson are also very solid programs with good size and toughness. With eight teams scheduled to make the playoffs. The Northern teams can expect a battle every week
Preseason All-4A
Offense
QB Tyler Stott Desert Oasis
RB JaQuieze Holland Shadow Ridge
RB Chris Avila Coronado
RB John Ogounke Silverado
WR Isaiah Bottley Coronado
WR Jaxon Young Durango
WR Malachi Greene Sierra Vista
TE Donte Hookfin Mojave
OL Kelze Howard Spring Valley
OL Scottie Faiivae Silverado
OL Tariu Alailefaleula Silverado
OL Jayshaun Coleman Basic
OL Damonte White Shadow Ridge
Defense
DL Kelze Howard Spring Valley
DL Ike Nnakenyi Coronado
DL Jaden Morrow Desert Oasis
DL Jayshaun Coleman Basic
LB Chris Federico Silverado
LB Devon Woods Shadow Ridge
LB Rob Flanagan Las Vegas
LB Reyes Reynaga Clark
DB Jaxon Young Durango
DB Jalen Humphrey Spring Valley
DB Travion Dyson Sierra Vista
DB D’on Williams Clark
4A Desert League
Predicted order of finish:
Desert Oasis, Silverado, Cimarron, Cheyenne, Chaparral, Sunrise Mountain
With quarterback Tyler Stott & defensive lineman Jaden Morrow, the Rattlers have a big offensive edge and a defense that can attack the football
Silverado returns a physically imposing team that has the ability to pound opponent as well as make plays through the air.
Cimarron, Cheyenne and Chaparral we’re contenders the last time teams laced up which should make for a battle as teams seek playoff seeding.
Sunrise Mountain usually fields a pretty strong football team and will be a team to watch.
4A Mountain League
Predicted order of finish:
Las Vegas, Durango, Basic, Clark, Del Sol
The Wildcats, Trailblazers & Wolves are all teams that will like to take the air. Each program will be dependent on inexperienced quarterbacks to carry them to the top seed in the playoffs. The return of impact linebacker Rob Flanagan for the Wildcats and potential feature player Jaxon Young at Durango should give both teams an early edge.
The Clark Chargers may not have the offensive firepower but they has a strong team that can play to the buzzer.
Del Sol will have a tough time breaking into the playoff hunt but will look to challenge.
4A Sky League
Predicted order of finish:
Shadow Ridge, Coronado, Spring Valley, Mojave, Sierra Vista, Bonanza
The Mustangs youth program should have the team ready to contend as a physically imposing team with plenty of overall speed. With good overall experience & the player to control the clock, the Mustangs will be a tough team to battle.
Coronado returns a depth heavy team with a great defensive line and experienced weapons. They are a major title contender that should have a strong home field advantage and the most complete well rounded offense in the Sky League.
The remaining programs will be lumped in a battle for the remaining playoffs spots with all benefiting from the fresh start. Each program has talented feature players on the roster that can make a difference on game day.