Juniors Holland & Howard key among Mustangs & Grizzlies prospect recap: STG
One of the top contenders in 4A, the Shadow Ridge Mustangs are a rising program that have benefited from a strong youth football program that has provided the team with good overall depth keyed in the trenches.
Spring Valley has had a strong season as well and will enter the 2022 season with a strong core of athletes.
Here is a recap of the top athlete that stood out in the battle between the programs to close out the regular season.
Top Five Standouts
DL/OT Kelze Howard Spring Valley 6’5 265 (2023 Prospect)
45 tackles 6.5 sacks
Howard is an elite athlete among linemen showcasing great speed, agility, power and quickness to go along with a great motor. He has an outstanding frame and has the ability to track the ball in space and does a good job rushing the passer from the interior or the edge. He is also a great looking prospect offensively as a very athletic offensive tackle with quick hands and great balance.
Howard has the physical skills to be among the elite linemen prospects in the nation by next fall and will be a major player to watch this off-season already holding a UNLV offer.
RB Jaquieze Holland Shadow Ridge 6’0 200 (2023 Prospect)
185 car 1372 yards 7.4 avg 16 tds
The state’s regular season leading rusher, Holland plays with great power and burst out of the offensive backfield with the power to carry the pile. Holland is a big back that shows very good speed in the open-field, he is a force between the tackles but displays that ability to create big plays on the edge along with a nose for the end zone.
Holland will be among the west regions running backs the watch this off-season that can rise in the camp circuits.
DT Demonte White Shadow Ridge 6’3 290 (2022 Prospect)
14 tackles 1 sack
The Mustangs have been keyed this season by their physical play on the interior and White is key on the defensive side of the ball. He has the ability to battle double teams with good hand quickness and great power from his defensive tackle position. He does a great job as an anchor versus the run and shows the ability to develop as a pass rusher.
With good length and bulk, White is a player that should garner looks in the coming months.
OG/DT Bryce Evans Shadow Ridge 6’0 290 (2022 Prospect)
14 tackles 1 sack
Evans helped to key Shadow Ridge on both sides of the ball showcasing good speed and quickness along the line. Defensively, he showed the ability to pursue to the edge with good power as a run defender on the interior. Offensively he does a good job opening up space as a guard with the physical skills to pick up blocks on the second & third level.
CB Bryce Wilson Shadow Ridge 6’2 180 (2022 Prospect)
13 tackles
Wilson is a lengthy defensive back that displayed impressive skills defending the pass as a corner. He has good foot quickness and does a great job maintaining good position in coverage and the ability to be physical. He has a great frame that allows for position versatility and can develop into a great player in college.
Others to Watch
Shadow Ridge
Ath Coen Coloma Shadow Ridge 5’8 170 (2024 Prospect)
655 yards 12 tds passing/360 yards 9 tds rushing
Rising to handle the quarterback position as a sophomore, Coloma has good speed in the open field along with impressive toughness. He does a good job delivering the deep ball downfield in the passing game and provides the team with an efficient player to keep the offense moving.
Coloma will be a player to follow as he physically matures.
WR/CB Jeremiah Campbell Shadow Ridge 6’0 145 (2024 Prospect)
5 rec 213 yards 42.6 avg 4 tds/6 tackles 1 int (29.0 ko/14.3 pr)
Another sophomore, Campbell has impressive speed showing the ability to get over the top of a defense as a pass catcher and impressive open-field skills as a return man. He is another player that should continue to rise as he physically matures.
OT Andre Santillan Shadow Ridge 6’3 270 (2023 Prospect)
Santillan is a good athlete on the edge of the offensive line with good foot quickness and size. He is a player that can gain notice this off-season.
LB Mason White Shadow Ridge 5’11 205 (2022 Prospect)
44 tackles 4 sacks 2 int (57 yards 1 tds rushing)
White has been a productive linebacker for the Mustangs showing the ability to navigate traffic to locate the football with good skills as a tackler.
LB Royasen Mokiao-Fa’agai Shadow Ridge 5’11 220 (2022 Prospect)
44 tackles 4 sacks
Another productive linebacker for the Mustangs, Mokiao has good speed and can make plays out to the edge with good physicality.
LB Devon Woods Shadow Ridge 6’0 200 (2022 Prospect)
33 tackles 2 sacks 4 int (4 rec 83 yards 3 tds receiving)
Woods is the best pure athlete among the linebackers with good production and showcases the ability to make plays in coverage versus the pass.
Spring Valley
WR Kaleb Moore Spring Valley 5’10 160 (2024 Prospect)
35 receptions 302 yards 0 tds
Moore had a good finish to the contest as a good hands guy with athletic upside as a sophomore.
TE Carson Dooley Spring Valley 6’7 220 (2022 Prospect)
20 rec 243 yards 0 tds
Dooley logged some tough catches in the contest showing good athleticism as a lengthy player that has the ability to develop at the tight end position.
ILB Carlos Reza Spring Valley 6’0 220 (2022 Prospect)
51 tackles 1 sack
The Grizzlies leading tackler, Reza plays with good effort doing a good job tracking the ball and making tackles.
LB Colton Jones Spring Valley 6’3 185 (2023 Prospect)
41 tackles 4.5 sacks 1 int
A junior to watch, Jones is a lengthy athlete on the edge with good production as a pass rusher and good straight line speed overall.