Juniors Holland & Howard key among Mustangs & Grizzlies prospect recap: STG

Here is a recap of the top athlete that stood out in the battle between the programs to close out the regular season.

Spring Valley has had a strong season as well and will enter the 2022 season with a strong core of athletes.

One of the top contenders in 4A, the Shadow Ridge Mustangs are a rising program that have benefited from a strong youth football program that has provided the team with good overall depth keyed in the trenches.

DL/OT Kelze Howard Spring Valley 6’5 265 (2023 Prospect)

45 tackles 6.5 sacks

Howard is an elite athlete among linemen showcasing great speed, agility, power and quickness to go along with a great motor. He has an outstanding frame and has the ability to track the ball in space and does a good job rushing the passer from the interior or the edge. He is also a great looking prospect offensively as a very athletic offensive tackle with quick hands and great balance.

Howard has the physical skills to be among the elite linemen prospects in the nation by next fall and will be a major player to watch this off-season already holding a UNLV offer.





RB Jaquieze Holland Shadow Ridge 6’0 200 (2023 Prospect)

185 car 1372 yards 7.4 avg 16 tds

The state’s regular season leading rusher, Holland plays with great power and burst out of the offensive backfield with the power to carry the pile. Holland is a big back that shows very good speed in the open-field, he is a force between the tackles but displays that ability to create big plays on the edge along with a nose for the end zone.

Holland will be among the west regions running backs the watch this off-season that can rise in the camp circuits.





DT Demonte White Shadow Ridge 6’3 290 (2022 Prospect)

14 tackles 1 sack

The Mustangs have been keyed this season by their physical play on the interior and White is key on the defensive side of the ball. He has the ability to battle double teams with good hand quickness and great power from his defensive tackle position. He does a great job as an anchor versus the run and shows the ability to develop as a pass rusher.

With good length and bulk, White is a player that should garner looks in the coming months.





OG/DT Bryce Evans Shadow Ridge 6’0 290 (2022 Prospect)

14 tackles 1 sack

Evans helped to key Shadow Ridge on both sides of the ball showcasing good speed and quickness along the line. Defensively, he showed the ability to pursue to the edge with good power as a run defender on the interior. Offensively he does a good job opening up space as a guard with the physical skills to pick up blocks on the second & third level.





CB Bryce Wilson Shadow Ridge 6’2 180 (2022 Prospect)

13 tackles

Wilson is a lengthy defensive back that displayed impressive skills defending the pass as a corner. He has good foot quickness and does a great job maintaining good position in coverage and the ability to be physical. He has a great frame that allows for position versatility and can develop into a great player in college.



