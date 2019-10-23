In a high scoring affair, the undefeated Wildcats came up in the clutch the defeat Legacy 42-35. In a game featuring two of the fastest receiving corps, plenty of offense was on display including two outstanding junior passer. Here is a break down of the top standouts: (Game video links in profiles)



Top Five Standouts

28 rec 734 yards 26.2 avg 7 tds (1 td rushing) One of the state’s elite 200m & 400m sprinters, Davis is a complete receiver with elite acceleration and pure speed along with great leaping skills. Sure handed, he is a dominant player in space that can go the distance in a hurry with the ability to develop into an elite deep threat on the edge. Capable of consistently beat single coverage, he brings very good size and physicality on the edge. Holding FBS offers from BYU and UNLV; Miles recently added Central Michigan to his list of options. Holding a total of seven offers and has the skills to develop into a highly productive primary receiver in college.



38 rec 909 yards 23.9 avg 9 tds (1 td rushing/2 td returns) A junior, Holloway is a well balanced pass catcher with elite leaping ability and explosive speed. Capable of developing in the slot or the edge, Holloway has consistent hands and does a great job finding soft spots in the defense. A dangerous return man, Holloway is a great weapon as an open field runner. Physical skills alone should draw a strong list of suitors this spring with Holloway currently top in Nevada in receiving yards per game.



99/164 60% 1932 yards 27 tds 3 int (234 yards 1 td rushing) A standout as a sophomore, Scroggins has been outstanding as a junior showing leadership, poise, touch and athleticism. He is an excellent passer from the pocket with great arm strength and accuracy showing the ability to make big plays down field as well as short to medium range. Elusive in space, he also has the ability to rip off big plays in space with his legs and buy time from the pocket. Great in the clutch, Scroggins has improved in all aspects as a junior currently leading Nevada in touchdowns passes. . Scroggins is a lesser known player on the national level but he has the ability to log major offers during the camp season with plenty of physical upside and production.



114/174 65% 2061 yards 15 tds 5 int (639 yards 10 tds rushing) Thickly built Olaes is a mobile passer with good speed and toughness that has shown the ability to be a highly productive passer. He is well coached with the ability to transition through reads to find open targets with the arm strength to make plays downfield. He is a great passer in the short to medium range showing the ability to manage drives consistently. Another impressive junior, Olaes is a player that should gain traction during the spring evaluation period.



60 tackles 7 sacks A powerful player on the interior, Wilson is a dominant run stuffer on the interior showing excellent strength and power. He has the hand quickness to penetrate off the snap consistently showcasing the ability to collapse the pocket on the bullrush versus the pass. Holding an offers from Southwest Missouri State and University of Mary, Wilson is a competitor that should make an early impact wherever he signs.



Underclassmen

DL/OL Trevor Moser Legacy 6’2 255 (2021 Prospect) 38 tackles 5 sacks 1 int An outstanding athlete along the front line, Moser brings speed and quickness on both side of the ball but may project best on the defensive line. He is a strong player at the point of attack showing plenty of pursuit speed and the ability to rush the passer from the interior or the edge. Also a standout on the offensive line, he is a capable blocker on the edge but has the frame of a player an interior prospect.

OLB Rob Flanagan Las Vegas 6’3 190 (2022 Prospect) 27 tackles 5 sacks A sophomore linebacker with length and instinct, Flanagan is a player that has huge upside on the edge that can rise as a high level prospect in the 2022 class.



Other Seniors to Watch

Las Vegas HS WR Victory David Las Vegas 5’10 160 17 rec 530 yards 31.2 avg 5 tds A fellow standout sprinter in track, David is another player that has big play ability and quickness to create with his feet. A smooth route runner, he has the ability to gain separation in single coverage and has great physical upside once he hits a college weight room. He holds a University of Mary offer and should be a prospect to watch this January.

CB Devyn Perkins Las Vegas 5’9 150 16 tackles Another Wildcat speedster, Perkins is a standout 100m sprinter that shows great aggression and awareness in coverage. With great makeup speed, he is a great player in single coverage that shows the ability to develop into a big play corner on the edge. Also holding a University of Mary offer, Perkins is a standout overall athlete.

S/WR Jaelin Gray Las Vegas 6’1 170 21 tackles 2 int (23 rec 378 yards 16.4 avg 7 tds) Logging three clutch touchdown passes in the contest, Gray showcased an impressive catch radius and leaping skills as a pass catcher. He also brings skills in the secondary as a solid tackler and the physical skills to be a dangerous pass defender.

Legacy HS RB Carlos Julien Legacy 5’5 150 54 car 513 yards 9.5 avg 3 tds (16 rec 188 yards 0 tds) Julien lacks size but has impressive edge speed and elusiveness as a runner in the openfield. Displaying impressive hands as well, he is a prospect that can attract the attention of smaller programs this winter.

CB Jamari Cannon Legacy 5’9 150 14 tackles 3 int Primarily a running back as a junior, Cannon has been a productive corner for the Longhorns as a very good athlete with great feet and ball skills in coverage.

S/WR Anthony Myles Legacy 5’11 170 16 rec 247 yards 15.4 avg 6 tds (30 tackles) Myles was outstanding versus the Wildcats logging three touchdowns as a receiver. A standout defender, he is a good overall athlete that has good tackling skills and quick feet in coverage.

