Nevada 2023 Football Prospects to Watch
In Nevada, very few prospects in the 2023 class have had the opportunity to take a snap since freshman year. That said, there are plenty of talented prospects capable to emerging as stars over the course of their junior year.
Quarterbacks
QB Brandon Tunnell Silverado 6’0 185
Tunnell played significant snaps as a freshman tossing 7 touchdowns, he is a passer to watch this season.
QB Zach Wilkerson Coronado 6’0 185
Wilkerson moves on from Gorman to play quarterback for the Cougars who had an impressive attack in 2019.
Running Backs
RB Nehemiah Brooks Faith Lutheran 5’9 155
An elusive runner with great speed, Brooks is a home run threat out of the backfield that should impress as a junior.
RB/LB Will Stallings Bishop Gorman 6’0 210 (California transfer)
Speedy and well defined, Stallings brings physicality to the Gaels backfield also standing out as a linebacker.
RB/LB JaQuieze Holland Shadow Ridge 6’0 200
Holland plays on both sides of the ball as large back that doubles as track’em-down linebacker on defense
Receivers
WR Zachariah Branch Bishop Gorman 5’9 165
An elite sprinter with outstanding leaping ability, Branch looks poised to be un-coverable.
WR Jeremiah Hughes Bishop Gorman 6’0 170
Hughes has skill on both side of the ball but projects to make his biggest impact as a wide receiver for the Gaels.
WR Marshaun Brown Bishop Monogue 6’4 180
Brown is a long athlete that should emerge as a highly productive pass catcher.
WR Anton Keeling Green Valley 5’10 185
Shifting from the quarterback position, Keeling has shown indication of being an explosive pass catcher.
WR/DB Naiim Morgan Canyon Springs 5’11 170
A skilled player, Morgan is a playmaker that should be a strong producer for the Pioneers.
WR Isaiah Bottley Coronado 5’8 150
Bottley is a speedy player who appears to have great quickness, he will have the opportunity to emerge as a high volume pass catcher.
TE/LB Donte Hookfin Mojave 6’3 230
Hookfin is a physical athlete with great size and very impressive speed, Hookfin has the ability to be a major standout.
Offensive Linemen
OT Rodney Leaks Desert Pines 6’5 290
Large framed tackle with long arms and impressive athleticism.
OT/DE Dixon Ryan Faith Lutheran 6’5 230
A well coached athlete, Ryan has the upside to develop into an impressive tackle prospect.
OG Carson Darby Reno 6’3 260
A rising standout at offensive guard, Darby should contend for all-Nevada honors as a junior.
OG David Poutasi Desert Pines 6’1 350
Poutasi has potential as a mauler on the interior offensive line.
Defensive Ends
DE Kelze Howard Spring Valley 6’4 252
Howard is a tall and athletic player with the versatility to develop on the edge or interior in the future. He is poised to be a productive defender.
DE Idegerinn Dean Desert Pines 6’3 210
Projected to be a standout pass rusher, Dean can be a riser on the edge this season.
DE Bryce Echols Coronado 6’3 225
Coronado has an impressive duo of senior defensive linemen, Echols should have a great chance to emerge as a third pass rushing threat.
Defensive Tackles
DT Michael Latin Canyon Springs 6’5 330 (California transfer)
A massive big man that displays good lateral speed, Latin is a potential high end defensive tackle prospect.
DT Aiden McComber Bishop Gorman 6’0 250
McComber is an active defensive lineman with impressive quickness at the point of attack.
DT Tanner Hanks Pahrump Valley 6’1 280
Hanks is a tough player on the interior that can anchor as a run defender.
Linebackers
LB Ezekiel Lakes Canyon Springs 6’1 220
Ultra-athletic with tremendous instincts, Lakes projects as a wrecking crew linebacker with outstanding range.
LB Jonah Leaea Bishop Gorman 6’4 200 (Hawaii transfer)
Great looking linebacker prospect with great length and burst off the edge.
LB Palaie Faoa Bishop Gorman 6’1 220
Faoa is a sideline-to-sideline inside linebacker capable of creating big plays.
LB Chris Federico Silverado 6’0 225
A relentless linebacker, Federico plays with impressive technique and showcases very good speed.
Defensive Backs
CB Justyn Rhett Bishop Gorman 6’0 190
Elite physical skills with the physicality to dominate opponents, Rhett rated among the top 50 prospects in the 2023 class. .
CB Kayleb Erving Bishop Gorman 5’10 175
Erving displays significant speed and quickness as an outstanding athlete. He has the ability to emerge on either side of the football.
CB Sampson Alofipo Liberty 6’0 165
Long armed corner with great feet and acceleration on the edge.
S Lavon Brown Desert Pines 6’0 180
Brown is a player that is projected to emerge as a physical safety with the speed to be a major playmaker in the secondary.
S Kodi Decambra Bishop Gorman 5’10 180
Decambra has great timed speed and quickness, he will be looking to emerge as a playmaker in the Gaels secondary.