Nevada 2023 Football Prospects to Watch

In Nevada, very few prospects in the 2023 class have had the opportunity to take a snap since freshman year. That said, there are plenty of talented prospects capable to emerging as stars over the course of their junior year.

Quarterbacks

QB Brandon Tunnell Silverado 6’0 185 Tunnell played significant snaps as a freshman tossing 7 touchdowns, he is a passer to watch this season.

QB Zach Wilkerson Coronado 6’0 185 Wilkerson moves on from Gorman to play quarterback for the Cougars who had an impressive attack in 2019.



Running Backs

RB Nehemiah Brooks Faith Lutheran 5’9 155 An elusive runner with great speed, Brooks is a home run threat out of the backfield that should impress as a junior.

RB/LB Will Stallings Bishop Gorman 6’0 210 (California transfer) Speedy and well defined, Stallings brings physicality to the Gaels backfield also standing out as a linebacker.

RB/LB JaQuieze Holland Shadow Ridge 6’0 200 Holland plays on both sides of the ball as large back that doubles as track’em-down linebacker on defense



Receivers

WR Zachariah Branch Bishop Gorman 5’9 165 An elite sprinter with outstanding leaping ability, Branch looks poised to be un-coverable.

WR Jeremiah Hughes Bishop Gorman 6’0 170 Hughes has skill on both side of the ball but projects to make his biggest impact as a wide receiver for the Gaels.

WR Marshaun Brown Bishop Monogue 6’4 180 Brown is a long athlete that should emerge as a highly productive pass catcher.

WR Anton Keeling Green Valley 5’10 185 Shifting from the quarterback position, Keeling has shown indication of being an explosive pass catcher.

WR/DB Naiim Morgan Canyon Springs 5’11 170 A skilled player, Morgan is a playmaker that should be a strong producer for the Pioneers.

WR Isaiah Bottley Coronado 5’8 150 Bottley is a speedy player who appears to have great quickness, he will have the opportunity to emerge as a high volume pass catcher.

TE/LB Donte Hookfin Mojave 6’3 230 Hookfin is a physical athlete with great size and very impressive speed, Hookfin has the ability to be a major standout.





Offensive Linemen

OT Rodney Leaks Desert Pines 6’5 290 Large framed tackle with long arms and impressive athleticism.

OT/DE Dixon Ryan Faith Lutheran 6’5 230 A well coached athlete, Ryan has the upside to develop into an impressive tackle prospect.

OG Carson Darby Reno 6’3 260 A rising standout at offensive guard, Darby should contend for all-Nevada honors as a junior.

OG David Poutasi Desert Pines 6’1 350 Poutasi has potential as a mauler on the interior offensive line.



Defensive Ends

DE Kelze Howard Spring Valley 6’4 252 Howard is a tall and athletic player with the versatility to develop on the edge or interior in the future. He is poised to be a productive defender.

DE Idegerinn Dean Desert Pines 6’3 210 Projected to be a standout pass rusher, Dean can be a riser on the edge this season.

DE Bryce Echols Coronado 6’3 225 Coronado has an impressive duo of senior defensive linemen, Echols should have a great chance to emerge as a third pass rushing threat.



Defensive Tackles

DT Michael Latin Canyon Springs 6’5 330 (California transfer) A massive big man that displays good lateral speed, Latin is a potential high end defensive tackle prospect.

DT Aiden McComber Bishop Gorman 6’0 250 McComber is an active defensive lineman with impressive quickness at the point of attack.

DT Tanner Hanks Pahrump Valley 6’1 280 Hanks is a tough player on the interior that can anchor as a run defender.



Linebackers

LB Ezekiel Lakes Canyon Springs 6’1 220 Ultra-athletic with tremendous instincts, Lakes projects as a wrecking crew linebacker with outstanding range.

LB Jonah Leaea Bishop Gorman 6’4 200 (Hawaii transfer) Great looking linebacker prospect with great length and burst off the edge.

LB Palaie Faoa Bishop Gorman 6’1 220 Faoa is a sideline-to-sideline inside linebacker capable of creating big plays.

LB Chris Federico Silverado 6’0 225 A relentless linebacker, Federico plays with impressive technique and showcases very good speed.



Defensive Backs