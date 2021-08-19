 NevadaPrepReport - Nevada 2023 Football Prospects to Watch
Nevada 2023 Football Prospects to Watch

William Levi • NevadaPrepReport
@NVPrepReport

In Nevada, very few prospects in the 2023 class have had the opportunity to take a snap since freshman year. That said, there are plenty of talented prospects capable to emerging as stars over the course of their junior year.

Quarterbacks

QB Brandon Tunnell Silverado 6’0 185

Tunnell played significant snaps as a freshman tossing 7 touchdowns, he is a passer to watch this season.


QB Zach Wilkerson Coronado 6’0 185

Wilkerson moves on from Gorman to play quarterback for the Cougars who had an impressive attack in 2019.


Running Backs

RB Nehemiah Brooks Faith Lutheran 5’9 155

An elusive runner with great speed, Brooks is a home run threat out of the backfield that should impress as a junior.


RB/LB Will Stallings Bishop Gorman 6’0 210 (California transfer)

Speedy and well defined, Stallings brings physicality to the Gaels backfield also standing out as a linebacker.


RB/LB JaQuieze Holland Shadow Ridge 6’0 200

Holland plays on both sides of the ball as large back that doubles as track’em-down linebacker on defense


Receivers 

WR Zachariah Branch Bishop Gorman 5’9 165

An elite sprinter with outstanding leaping ability, Branch looks poised to be un-coverable.


WR Jeremiah Hughes Bishop Gorman 6’0 170

Hughes has skill on both side of the ball but projects to make his biggest impact as a wide receiver for the Gaels.


WR Marshaun Brown Bishop Monogue 6’4 180

Brown is a long athlete that should emerge as a highly productive pass catcher.


WR Anton Keeling Green Valley 5’10 185

Shifting from the quarterback position, Keeling has shown indication of being an explosive pass catcher.


WR/DB Naiim Morgan Canyon Springs 5’11 170

A skilled player, Morgan is a playmaker that should be a strong producer for the Pioneers.


WR Isaiah Bottley Coronado 5’8 150

Bottley is a speedy player who appears to have great quickness, he will have the opportunity to emerge as a high volume pass catcher.


TE/LB Donte Hookfin Mojave 6’3 230

Hookfin is a physical athlete with great size and very impressive speed, Hookfin has the ability to be a major standout.



Offensive Linemen

OT Rodney Leaks Desert Pines 6’5 290

Large framed tackle with long arms and impressive athleticism.


OT/DE Dixon Ryan Faith Lutheran 6’5 230

A well coached athlete, Ryan has the upside to develop into an impressive tackle prospect.


OG Carson Darby Reno 6’3 260

A rising standout at offensive guard, Darby should contend for all-Nevada honors as a junior.


OG David Poutasi Desert Pines 6’1 350

Poutasi has potential as a mauler on the interior offensive line.


Defensive Ends

DE Kelze Howard Spring Valley 6’4 252

Howard is a tall and athletic player with the versatility to develop on the edge or interior in the future. He is poised to be a productive defender.


DE Idegerinn Dean Desert Pines 6’3 210

Projected to be a standout pass rusher, Dean can be a riser on the edge this season.


DE Bryce Echols Coronado 6’3 225

Coronado has an impressive duo of senior defensive linemen, Echols should have a great chance to emerge as a third pass rushing threat.


Defensive Tackles

DT Michael Latin Canyon Springs 6’5 330 (California transfer)

A massive big man that displays good lateral speed, Latin is a potential high end defensive tackle prospect.


DT Aiden McComber Bishop Gorman 6’0 250

McComber is an active defensive lineman with impressive quickness at the point of attack.


DT Tanner Hanks Pahrump Valley 6’1 280

Hanks is a tough player on the interior that can anchor as a run defender.


Linebackers

LB Ezekiel Lakes Canyon Springs 6’1 220

Ultra-athletic with tremendous instincts, Lakes projects as a wrecking crew linebacker with outstanding range.


LB Jonah Leaea Bishop Gorman 6’4 200 (Hawaii transfer)

Great looking linebacker prospect with great length and burst off the edge.


LB Palaie Faoa Bishop Gorman 6’1 220

Faoa is a sideline-to-sideline inside linebacker capable of creating big plays.


LB Chris Federico Silverado 6’0 225

A relentless linebacker, Federico plays with impressive technique and showcases very good speed.


Defensive Backs

CB Justyn Rhett Bishop Gorman 6’0 190

Elite physical skills with the physicality to dominate opponents, Rhett rated among the top 50 prospects in the 2023 class. .


CB Kayleb Erving Bishop Gorman 5’10 175

Erving displays significant speed and quickness as an outstanding athlete. He has the ability to emerge on either side of the football.


CB Sampson Alofipo Liberty 6’0 165

Long armed corner with great feet and acceleration on the edge.


S Lavon Brown Desert Pines 6’0 180

Brown is a player that is projected to emerge as a physical safety with the speed to be a major playmaker in the secondary.


S Kodi Decambra Bishop Gorman 5’10 180

Decambra has great timed speed and quickness, he will be looking to emerge as a playmaker in the Gaels secondary.


