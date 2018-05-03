A talented group of 2019 prospects highlight the next edition of Nevada defensive ends. Four player hold at least three FBS offers entering the summer with the remaining players holding high upside.

Top 2019 Defensive End Prospects to Watch

A 3-star transfer for the Gaels out of Hawaii, Ma’ae arrives as a standout pass rusher with quick hands and smooth feet off the edge. With a long frame, he has the ability to be an impact addition to the teams retooling defense. Ma’ae holds five early FBS offers.

33 tackles Heckard raw edge defender that has a huge cieling with great speed and quickness off the edge. Focusing on football for the first time as a junior, he showed the ability to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage and should develop into a very productive pass rusher. Heckard holds three early FBS offers.

17 tackles 2 sacks Primarily a tight end entering the Gaels program, Kaumatule may project best on the defensive side of the ball where his size, quick feet and burst proved to be impressive. He has an excellent frame on the edge and impressive hand quickness that should allow him to emerge as a pass rusher but he also brings potential on the offensive side of the ball, Kaumatule holds three early FBS offers.

43 tackles 5 sacks The most skilled returning senior defensive end, Jacobs is great getting pressure on the passer off the edge that also is very effective versus the run. With great burst, he is disruptive off the edge with great football awareness and tackling skill.

A versatile high school defensive lineman, Draeger is a run stuffer that is physical at the point of attack with great upper body strength and good quickness. A a 5 tech style lineman, Draeger is effective stacking and shedding with good awareness with upside as a pass rusher. He has the ability to play on the edge or bulk up to remain inside in college.

Top Underclass Prospects to Watch

101 tackles 13 sacks The #2 returning sack artist in the state, Lopez is one of the lesser known Jaguars stars but the most productive. He is set to be a dominant junior and should garner heavier attention as he continues to develop.

35 tackles 5 sacks With explosion off the snap and impressive foot speed in pursuit, Pickett has emerged as a highly sought after 2020 prospect. He has the ability to develop on the interior or the edge as a disruptive lineman. Pickett holds five FBS offers

Other 2019 Defensive End Prospects to Watch

68 tackles 15 sacks A highly productive pass rusher, Pierre has been a star on the front line for Bishop Manogue logging 26 sacks in the last two seasons. He is set to play at Folsom (CA) as a senior and should make an instant impact for the program.

41 tackles 3 sacks Similar to Dreager, Jefferson plays with great upper body strength and leverage at the point of attack. A read and react style lineman, he is strong versus the run with upside as a pass rusher. A high effort player, he brings physical upside to the table.

29 tackle 5 sacks A tough player on the edge, Ibarra has a good frame and developed into a capable pass rusher as a junior.